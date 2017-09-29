Out of hours ‘safe haven’ for those approaching mental health crisis

Andy shares this latest news from Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

The first Isle of Wight Community Safe Haven service has been launched in Newport.

The service, which will initially run as a one-year pilot, has been developed in response to community feedback as part of the work to look at redesigning health and care services last year under the My Life a Full Life new care model.

For those heading towards a crisis

People currently accessing services and members of the public had said they wanted a facility, for people approaching a mental health crisis, to go to outside of usual office hours; in the evenings and weekends.

Somewhere they could come and seek support, advice and information from both professionals and people who had been through similar experiences.

Community Safe Haven

In response, the Community Safe Haven has been established at Quay House in Newport and will be run by national mental health charity, Richmond Fellowship, and supported initially by the IOW NHS Trust (specifically the Crisis Resolution Home Treatment Team (CRHT).

The service will be open from 5pm-10pm Monday to Friday, and from 10am-10pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview