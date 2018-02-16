Outcome of ‘root and branch’ review of CAMRA revealed at meeting

CAMRA members across the south of England will come together to discuss CAMRA’s future at an important meeting taking place on Saturday (17th February).

The meetings follow a root and branch review of the organisation’s purpose and objectives, known as the Revitalisation Project. The review culminated in a number of recommendations to ensure that the 46-year-old consumer organisation remains relevant in the ever-changing beer world, the results of which will be discussed at the meeting.

Your chance to vote

CAMRA members across the south of England will learn more about the recommended changes and put questions directly to CAMRA National Vice Chairman, Jackie Parker.

All members will then have the opportunity to vote on whether the recommended changes are adopted as part of CAMRA’s AGM in April.

Find out more

Carl Griffin, CAMRA’s Regional Director for Central Southern says:

“This is a great opportunity for all interested members to find out more about the changes which have been proposed as part of the Revitalisation Project. “We’ll have our Vice Chairman present to answer questions and I’d encourage any member in the local area who cares about the future of CAMRA to attend.”

Take part

The meeting will be taking place at 12pm on 17th February at Catherine Wheel, 7-15 Hart St, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 2AR. It is open to all CAMRA members to attend.

CAMRA members are encouraged to RSVP for the event via the Revitalisation Website.