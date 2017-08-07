Outpouring of love for jewellers closing after 70 years

A family-run jewellers, which has been trading in Ryde for over 70 years, will close its doors for the last time on Thursday 31st August.

The news was announced on the Facebook Page of Hobbs Jewellers at the weekend and led to close to 200 Islanders leaving best wishes, with the vast majority of them saying how sad they were to hear the news.

Down Memory Lane

Dozens of customers of the jewellers, which was established in 1946 and has had three generations of the same family working there, spoke about buying their engagement and wedding rings in the jewellers – some memories going back 50+ years.

Carol Newnham Grist said,

“That is very sad news. Will always remember older Mr Hobb, Mr Hobb and young Hobbs, not forgetting Jules and staff. All the very best to you all for the future and thank-you for your years of service to our family our Grists. We will miss you all xx.”

Former employee, Paula Hull, said,

“What sad news for Ryde. Would like to thank your family for employing me when I first left school many years ago. My Dad still shops with you and I know how much he will miss buying his family and friends gifts from you. He bought my mum’s jewellery from three generations of the Hobbs family. Would like to wish you all the best of everything in the future. xx”

The customer service at Hobbs received lots of praise too.

Rose Walls said,

“How very sad thank you for all you have done for Ryde. We bought our wedding rings from you 48 years ago and we received six apostle spoons from you as a wedding gift. Such a lovely touch.”

Praise for staff and customers

The family posted a message on their Facebook page thanking customers and praising staff for their commitment.

“It is with very mixed emotions that we make the announcement that we, as a family, have decided to close our shop. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to those loyal customers, as well as other local business’ that have supported us over the last 70 years. “In addition, we must pay tribute to our fantastic staff, not just those with us now but throughout our time in Ryde. It has been a privilege to serve the town alongside them.”

Sale starts this week

This week (7th August) sees the start of their closing down sale.

Any customers with items put by or in for repair will be contacted this week to discuss their options.

Image: © Hobbs Jewellers