Over 17,000 Covid-19 vaccinations given at St Mary’s Hospital

Over 17,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been given by the vaccine team at St Mary’s Hospital in a matter of weeks as part of the biggest vaccination programme the NHS has known.

The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Hub at St Mary’s Hospital has offered all NHS and social care staff, as well as other emergency services organisations staff and key service personnel across the Island, both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination to help protect healthcare services and those who care for others.

A dedicated team of over 100 clinicians, vaccinators, administrative staff and volunteers have worked seven days a week to ensure all groups are offered their first and second vaccine doses within the required timeframe.

85 per cent of staff vaccinated

Mary Aubrey, IOW NHS Trust Chief Nurse said,

“We are all incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past few months in getting as many people vaccinated against Covid-19 as possible. It really has been a huge team effort from everyone involved and I want to say a sincere thank you to the team for pulling out all the stops in getting the vaccine to so many people. “I am delighted that we have been able to vaccinate 85 per cent of our staff as well as many other people across the Island. Over 17,000 vaccines given is an amazing achievement. “A Covid vaccine is our best protection and I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against the virus when they are invited by the NHS.”

A mammoth task and a phenomenal team effort

Delivering the vaccine to many people in such a short space of time has been a mammoth task and a phenomenal team effort from everyone involved.

Accurate planning and preparation including the ordering and storing of vaccines and equipment and organising staffing and training has ensured the process is efficient from start to finish.

Marriott: Our priority has been safety and efficiency

Vaccination Lead, Kay Marriott, said,

“A vast amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to create a seamless experience for people receiving their vaccine. Our priority has been safety and efficiency and making sure we use the vaccine supply within a time period and avoid wastage. “The measure of a successful project is when people receive a well-led and super organised service. We have received so many wonderful comments and compliments which serves as testimony that we have done just that and delivered a service to be proud of.”

The IOW NHS Trust wishes to thank everyone across the Island for supporting the Covid-19 vaccine programme and helping to make a difference to everyone’s lives in the future.

The NHS in Hampshire and Isle of Wight is continuing to vaccinate people against COVID-19. More information is available on the Website.

