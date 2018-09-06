Over 20 sheep left for dead after suspected animal attack

This in from the police. Ed

Appeal following suspected animal attack on livestock on the Isle of Wight.

Officers on the Isle of Wight are investigating a suspected animal attack after a farmer found more than 20 of his sheep had died.

The animals were found at around 7am on Wednesday 5 September in fields between the fishing lakes and the cycle track in Hale Common near Arreton.

The sheep were observed to be alive at 7pm the previous evening. In total twenty-two ewes and one lamb had died. Further animals were injured and suffering from shock.

Acting Sergeant Martin Egerton said:

“Some of the dead sheep appear to have been bitten, but it’s not clear as to what animal may have caused these injuries at this stage. We are carrying out enquiries in the area with the Country Watch team to establish what happened. Did you see an animal, such as a dog, running loose in the area or has your animal returned home with indications that it may have been involved? “I’d like to take this opportunity to remind dog owners that although it is not illegal to have a dog off of a lead near livestock, it is illegal not to have them under close control. If your dog does not come back immediately when you call it, it is not under close control. You also would need to be in line of sight of your dog at all times and paying attention to its actions.”

Get in touch

For more information about the Country Watch team please visit: http://www.hampshirecountrywatch.co.uk/

Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Sergeant Martin Egerton on 101, quoting 44180335965 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0