Over 2,000 food parcels given out on the Isle of Wight between April and September – Almost half to children

New figures released by the Isle of Wight Foodbank reveal 2,319 emergency food parcels were provided to people between April and September of this year – 991 of these went to children.

The charity has warned their new figures do not include the number of people helped by new community organisations, independent food banks or the local authority, which have all been working during the pandemic in different ways to help people in the area.

Whilst we have maintained supporting all those referred to us over the last six months, we are seeing a steep rise in need and the Trussell Trust have recently reported that we are to expect this need to increase significantly over the winter and Christmas period.

King: A real concern as it does not cover our busiest time of year

Hannah King, Foodbank Manager of Isle of Wight Foodbank said:

“It’s a real concern that in the first six months of the pandemic we’ve provided 2,319 emergency supplies to local people. And this figure does not cover winter, which is usually our busiest time of year. “We’re always blown away by the amount of support and generosity local people show in supporting our work – and during this difficult year, our vital work has only been possible because of that incredible support. Thank you so much. While our help continues to be needed, we’re dedicated to ensuring that people without enough money for food are able to access emergency support. “But ultimately, we don’t think it’s right that any of us are forced to turn to any charity for emergency food. All of us should have enough money for essentials. That’s why we’re working with the Trussell Trust to push for changes that will begin a Hunger Free Future. This can change.”

How you can help

The Isle of Wight Food bank is particularly in need of tinned custard, fruit juice (long life), shaving gel, razors, Angel Delight, sponge pudding.

The charity has asked for festive donations to be donated by 14th December at the latest, to ensure volunteers have enough time to process and distribute these donations to people before Christmas.

1.2 million emergency food parcels nationally

The food bank is part of the Trussell Trust’s network, which has recently reported more than 1.2 million emergency food parcels were given to people struggling to afford essentials between 1st April and 30th September 2020, making it the busiest ever half-year period for food banks; over 470,000 of these parcels went to children.

The Trussell Trust is asking anyone who wants to ‘end the injustice of people needing food banks’ to join the campaign for a Hunger Free Future via the Website.

Revie: The unexpected can hit us suddenly

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, explains:

“Throughout 2020, communities across the country have stepped in to provide vital support to people left without enough money. Volunteers in food banks have been working hard under extremely difficult circumstances to make sure support is there for people struggling to afford essentials. But it’s not right that any of us are forced to a charity for food, at any time of year. “This pandemic has shown the unexpected can hit us suddenly, with devastating consequences for people’s lives. But it’s also shown we can make huge changes to the way we live and look after each other. It’s shown that when we come together to push for change, the government responds. Together, we can build a hunger free future.”

For more information see the Isle of Wight Foodbank Website.

