Over £500 raised for Isle of Wight brain tumour charity at gala event: Book now for next year

Glamourous ball goers flocked to Wootton Bridge last weekend to the second annual charity ball organised by co-operative colleagues in Ryde.

The black tie event raised £500 for The Wight Brainy Bunch and was organised by The Co-operative Funeralcare in St John’s Road.

Some of very best of Island produce

Located in a designated Isle of Wight Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, guests were treated to an indulgent three-course meal featuring some of the very best of Island produce.

Guests also got bidding on a selection of special items including an afternoon tea at Yelfs Hotel, some specialised Isle of Wight glass Christmas bubbles and a night in a beautiful cabin in Newchurch.

Borton: Really glad it was another success

Lesley Borton, Funeral Co-ordinator at the branch which is part of Southern Co-op – the independent, regional co-operative, said:

“There was a lot of good natured bidding. The raffle went well and included a very large basket hamper. “This was our second year of holding the event but there was still just as much work that went into organising it, so we are really glad it was another success. “The food was delicious. In fact, we have already booked in a date for our third event at the Lakeside Hotel on 27 June. This time it will be slightly less formal but just as much fun!”

Just under 40 people attended the event in Wootton Bridge at the four star hotel including representatives from the charity – The Wight Brainy Bunch.

Grimes: Wonderful support from Ryde Co-op Funeralcare

Kathryn Grimes founded the charity with her husband who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015.

Kathryn said:

“We are still a relatively new and small charity and usually rely on arranging our own events to raise funds, so to have such wonderful support from Ryde Co-op Funeralcare this year is incredible.”

Over 100k people living with brain tumour

According to the charity, there are over 102,000 people living with a brain tumour in the UK, with more children and adults under the age of 40 dying of brain tumours than from any other form of cancer.

Being part of Southern Co-op, The Co-operative Funeralcare in Ryde supports charities like The Wight Brainy Bunch through its community engagement programme ‘Love Your Neighbourhood’.

This initiative addresses four key social themes – promoting greener, healthier, safer and more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Reserve place for next year

To reserve your place for next year’s event (27th June), contact the funeral home on 01983 615746 or via email at rydefuneral@southerncoops.co.uk.