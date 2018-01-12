Over 60 young Islanders presented with Duke of Edinburgh Awards

The council share this latest news. Ed

More than 60 young people received Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) awards at an annual ceremony recently.

The event took place at the Isle of Wight College, Newport and saw 68 young Islanders receive their awards from the Lord-Lieutenant of Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White.

Gold, Silver and Bronze

Moza Ackroyd, Amelia Rusling and Hannah Mary Gale were the three gold award recipients, with a further 17 young people reaching silver level and 48 achieving bronze.

They all carried out various tasks over the last year which helped the Island’s community, including volunteering with charities or other local organisations, as well as undertaking expeditions, learning new skills and participating in sporting activities.

Councillor John Hobart, Cabinet member for environment and heritage, said,

“I offer my congratulations to all the young people who received their DofE awards and my best wishes for their future careers, “The scheme is very important as it teaches many essential life skills and I would encourage young people who are thinking about doing a DofE award to register and take part – you will make memories that last a lifetime. I still remember when I did my silver award in the 1960s, when I canoed from Stour to Christchurch and also had the chance to train with Marines in Poole Harbour, using heavy canvas canoes.”

Guests were welcomed to the presentations by Lee Matthews, the council’s DofE manager and Carol Taverner, council DofE facilitator, reported on activities that had taken place on the Island during 2017.

Support from volunteer leaders

All the participants were supported by volunteer leaders from schools and organisations across the Island.

These include Cowes Open Award Centre; Island Learning Centre and Isle of Wight College in Newport; 2nd Ryde Sea Scouts and West Wight Sports Centre.

Programmes delivered under licence by over 2,600 partners

(Licensed Organisations, such as the Isle of Wight Council) who offer it in over 10,000 DofE centres such as youth clubs, voluntary organisations, schools, academies, colleges, universities, young offender institutions, hospitals, homeless shelters and businesses, which are run and supported by around 40,000 adult volunteers.

Anyone aged 14 to 24 can enrol on the DofE scheme. To do so, they should email: carol.taverner@iow.gov.uk

Image: Top: Gold award recipients Moza Ackroyd and Hannah Gale

Middle: Alistair Bridle, DofE lead at the Innovation 6th Form Centre; Moza Ackroyd, Hannah Gale and Amelia Rusling

Bottom: All award winners