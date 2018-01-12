Wightlink: Changes to winter timetable shows pros and cons

Karen shares this latest news from Wightlink. Ed
Wightlink’s winter timetable for 2018/9 will be open for booking in the next few weeks. Highlights include more evening sailings and 50% more discounted vehicle spaces for Multilink Pass holders.
As Wightlink’s £30million new ship Victoria of Wight joins the fleet in summer 2018, services from October between Portsmouth and Fishbourne have been remodelled to make best use of the increased capacity for vehicles on board Wightlink’s two largest ships (Victoria of Wight and St Clare).
Hourly service
There will be an hourly service on this route during the day with plenty of capacity for everyone who wants to travel. Extra sailings will be scheduled if there is demand at busy times.
Wightlink has also added an extra eight evening round-trip sailings each week and increased the number of discounted spaces on board the busiest sailings for Multilink Pass holders by 50%.
Responding to customers
Chief Executive Keith Greenfield, said,
“Since I arrived at Wightlink 18 months ago, I have listened to customers and to feedback from the Transport and Infrastructure Taskforce.
“They told me that they would like to see more evening sailings in the schedule. Islanders with Multilink Passes said they also wanted more spaces set aside for these discounted fares on sailings from Fishbourne to Portsmouth. We are pleased to address both of these issues in our latest timetable which benefits from the environmentally friendly, hybrid energy ship Victoria of Wight.”
