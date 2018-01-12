Wightlink: Changes to winter timetable shows pros and cons

Karen shares this latest news from Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink’s winter timetable for 2018/9 will be open for booking in the next few weeks. Highlights include more evening sailings and 50% more discounted vehicle spaces for Multilink Pass holders.

As Wightlink’s £30million new ship Victoria of Wight joins the fleet in summer 2018, services from October between Portsmouth and Fishbourne have been remodelled to make best use of the increased capacity for vehicles on board Wightlink’s two largest ships (Victoria of Wight and St Clare).

Hourly service

There will be an hourly service on this route during the day with plenty of capacity for everyone who wants to travel. Extra sailings will be scheduled if there is demand at busy times.

Wightlink has also added an extra eight evening round-trip sailings each week and increased the number of discounted spaces on board the busiest sailings for Multilink Pass holders by 50%.

Responding to customers

Chief Executive Keith Greenfield, said,