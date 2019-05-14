Over 8,000 people took part in Walk the Wight 2019

Matt shares this news on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Support for Sunday’s Walk the Wight has been hailed ‘extraordinary’.

More than 1,100 walkers signed up on the day, taking the overall total to more than 8,000 in Mountbatten’s flagship fundraiser.

Hartley: An incredible day

Mountbatten chief executive Nigel Hartley, who presented medals at The Needles, having earlier completed the Flat Walk after setting starters off from Bembridge, said:

“It was an incredible day. “There were so many people and there was a very special atmosphere across all the walks. “The support was extraordinary and the stories of courage and determination were both humbling and inspirational. “On behalf of all of us at Mountbatten, thank you to everyone for being part of a very special day.”

Round of applause for Steve

Among those taking part was Steve Wright, who has terminal cancer and is currently being supported by Mountbatten.

Joined by family and friends, Steve stepped out of his wheelchair to walk across the Flat Walk finish line to a huge round of applause.

In memory of loved ones

Other groups and individuals took part in memory of loved ones, while fancy dress was a prominent theme throughout, with sunflowers and superheroes popular with walkers.

Medical incidents

Mountbatten would also like to thank everyone who helped support two separate incidents where medical attention was required – at Brook Down and Highdown – during which two walkers had to be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency crews, including our event medical support team, Medi4, plus other walkers and volunteers provided medical assistance to the two men involved.

Nigel said:

“We are very grateful and thankful to those who helped. “Once again it demonstrated what an amazing community we have on the Isle of Wight.”

Mountbatten is liaising with the emergency services and an update on the two incidents will be issued when more information is available.

Don’t forget to send sponsorship

The total raised for Walk the Wight will be announced later in the year, as soon as all the sponsorship money has been sent to Mountbatten.

Sponsorship payment can no longer be accepted in Mountbatten shops.

Visit the Website for details on how to send in money.

For photos and videos from Walk the Wight, visit Mountbatten’s Facebook page throughout the week.



Image: © Stephanie Mackrill