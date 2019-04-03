Overnight closures for East Wight roadworks

Two roads in East Wight are to be upgraded by Island Roads shortly.

The schemes, among the first in what will be another busy year of highway improvements, will see sections of Canteen Road in Apse Heath and the main road at Hale Common resurfaced.

Overnight closures

Work on both projects will be undertaken at night in order to minimise inconvenience to road users.

The work at Canteen Road between Whiteley Bank Roundabout and Princelett Shute is scheduled to begin on 8th April for seven nights.

The project at Hale common between Branston Farm Studies Centre and the Fighting Cocks is due to start on 17th April. There will be five nights resurfacing work followed by four nights reinstatement of cat’s eyes and painting new line markings.

Diversions in place

In both cases, the roads will be closed during work hours of 7.30pm to 6am.

The small number of residents affected by the works have been notified by letter and local diversions will be in place during work.

Gourlay: A significant improvement

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said: