Overnight lows and icy stretches on the Isle of Wight

There are still some icy stretches in rural areas, so take care if on the road this morning.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

iw met service overnight lows

The Isle of Wight Met Service have reported some overnight lows on the Isle of Wight.

There are still some icy stretches in rural areas, so take care if on the road this morning.

Stay up to date with Isle of Wight weather from the experts by visiting the IW Met Service Website or Facebook Page.

Friday, 6th March, 2020 8:40am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nvn

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...