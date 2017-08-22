Overnight roadworks along Whitwell Road, Ventnor

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A 2.5 kilometre section of Whitwell Road is to be improved shortly by Island Roads.

The work between Foxhills to a point around 250 metres south of Whitwell Village is to be undertaken at night between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am to minimise inconvenience.

The work is planned over four consecutive nights between August 29 and September 1. So the project can be undertaken as quickly and safely as possible the road will be closed to traffic during work between Kemming Road and Gills Cliff Road.

Diversion

The alternative route is Whitwell High Street, Godshill Road, Whitwell Road, West Street, School Road, Godshill High Street, Shanklin Road, St Johns Road, Wroxall High Street, Clarence Road, Wroxall and Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor. Pedestrian access will be maintained where safe to do so.

Residents affected by the work have all received letters explaining the scheme.

Further work next year

As previously agreed with Niton and Whitwell Parish Council, Island Roads will return to resurface the section of road through Whitwell village next year after the successful completion of a Southern Water project to relay a water main.

Keith Gourlay, Island Roads construction manager, said;

“This is yet another major scheme to upgrade the roads that serve the Island’s rural communities. “It is impossible to undertake such work without causing some disruption but by doing this work overnight we hope to keep any inconvenience to a minimum. As with all our schemes we would like to thank road users and businesses in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”

