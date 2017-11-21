Overnight roadworks at busy roundabout

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

The busy Racecourse Roundabout at Whippingham is due to be resurfaced by Island Roads shortly.

Given the busy nature of the road, the work will be undertaken overnight between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am in order to keep inconvenience to a minimum.

Two phases

Work will also be undertaken in two phases so access between East Cowes and Newport via the roundabout will be maintained for one of the three nights work is underway.

The diversion route between Newport and East Cowes for the remaining two nights and for traffic travelling between Ryde and Newport for the duration of the scheme will be via Station Road, Whiterails Road and Staplers Road to Coppins Bridge.

Subject to change

The work is currently scheduled to be undertaken over three weekday nights starting 4th December. Please note however that this programme is subject to change particularly so as we enter the winter months.

Steve Ashman, Island Roads deputy service director, said:

“This is another particularly busy roundabout but we hope the steps we are taking in respect of timing and phasing of the work will keep disruption to a minimum. “Nevertheless, we are keen to give advance notice of this project and would advise motorists to allow extra journey time if they are using this route during the work.”

Image: daquellamanera under CC BY 2.0

