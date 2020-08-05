Overnight roadworks for three busy Newport roads

Three busy Newport roads are to be upgraded during night-time work by Island Roads shortly.

Lugley Street, Crocker Street and Mill Street are all due for resurfacing over seven nights – not including weekends – starting this Thursday (6th August 2020).

Overnight roadworks

The roads contain a mixture of business and residential properties so night-time work has been chosen, on balance, to minimise disruption

The roads will be closed to traffic between 7.30pm and 6am to allow work to be carried out as swiftly and as safely as possible.

Four phases

In order to reduce the impact on residents and road users, the work will be split into several phases:

Phase 1 (one night): Crocker Street between St James Street and Mill Street and Mill Street between Crocker Street and Old Westminster Lane. During phase one it will also be necessary to close an additional section of Mill Street from Foxes Road to Old Westminster Lane.

Phase 2 (one night): Crocker Street between St James Street and Holyrood Street. During this phase it will also be necessary to close Holyrood Street from Sea Street to Lugley Street.

Phase 3 (two nights): Lugley Street between Holyrood Street and St James Street. During this phase it will necessary to also close Holyrood Street from Cocker Street to the High Street.

Phase 4 (three nights): Lugley Street between St James Street and Hearne Street and Mill Street between Crocker Street and the High Street. During this phase it will also be necessary to close Hearne Street from Lugley Street to Ceasar’s Road.

The areas of work will be coned off the night before the work and when the cones are in place, residents are asked to move their cars in another location to enable the work to take place.

These planned phases are however subject to change and residents are advised to keep an eye on the yellow information boards on site and on the Twitter feed @Islandroads for any such changes.

Gourlay: Roads are clearly in need of improvement

Island Roads construction manager Keith Gourlay said:

“These roads are well used routes to get across town, they serve many local businesses and they are also residential so it is a particularly complex scheme to plan. “But they are clearly in need of improvement and we hope that by phasing the works we will keep inconvenience to a minimum. “However, such is the nature of the scheme, it is impossible to undertake the work without causing some localised disruption and we thank residents in advance for their understanding.”

