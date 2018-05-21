Some drivers waiting 20 minutes to pay for parking at St Mary’s

Isle of Wight NHS say patients no longer have the worry of their parking ticket running out if their appointment overruns, but some say they’ve had to wait 20 minutes to pay for parking.

new parking machines at st mary's

Queues are continuing to form at St Mary’s Hospital, five months after the new parking system was implemented.

Following a consultation, an automatic number plate recognition system replaced the old ‘pay and display’ machines. Visitors to the hospital using the main car park now pay before leaving, rather than upon arrival.

20 minute wait for some
However, queues continue to form — leaving some visitors waiting for up to 20 minutes to pay and leave.

A spokesperson for St Mary’s Hospital said an adjustment period was needed to allow people ‘to be completely comfortable’ with the new system.

They said they found some visitors needed more assistance than others, and delays could occur at busy times of the day — such as when clinics are held, or when people come in for blood tests.

‘Real benefits’ to the new system
They added:

“We are continuing to support patients and visitors with using the payment machine and are working with APCOA to improve the payment process and introduce other ways to pay.

“Patients no longer have the worry of their parking ticket running out if their appointment time overruns which is a real benefit of the new system.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

4 Comments on "Some drivers waiting 20 minutes to pay for parking at St Mary’s"

chartman

For a start, why do they still have ‘pay and display’ signs up when the system is designed for ‘pay on exit’ ? And what happened to the 10 minutes free? I parked for 8 minutes and had to pay £1.40 :(

21, May 2018 4:22 pm
electrickery

One can’t help wondering whether a bloke in a box wouldn’t be more efficient.

21, May 2018 4:54 pm
YJC
I had a 3pm appointment,left home early as I was meeting a friend at the hospital. At this stage I wasn’t aware of the new system. Drove around the whole car park looking for any space, any space, even though I am a Blue Badge holder. Got gridlocked in at the North Car Park with many cars following me, eventually we all managed to reverse out. Drove… Read more »
21, May 2018 5:06 pm
johnr

Queues could be because there used to be 3 machines before.
Also if you have a ‘short’ 4 digit registration the machine will not accept it!

21, May 2018 4:21 pm
