Oxford Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccinations begin on the Isle of Wight

The NHS on the Isle of Wight has started to vaccinate people with the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine.

The first delivery of the second vaccine to be approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was received on Friday and vaccinations have taken place over the weekend.

First to receive the vaccine

Dot Cotton, aged 86, who used to work in Leonard’s shoe shop in Newport, and lives in Waxham House care home, in Ryde, was among the first to receive the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccination.

Difference between vaccines

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is typically delivered by a simple injection in the shoulder but there is a complex logistical challenge to deliver from the manufacturers to patients.

It needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain ahead of use.

Two doses required within 12 weeks

In comparison, the Oxford Astrazeneca is easier to transport and store, which will help scale up the vaccination programme on the island.

Like the Pfizer doses, the vaccination is delivered in the upper arm and people will be required to have a second dose up to 12 weeks after their first in order to achieve maximum immunity.

Legg: Vaccinate care home workers and residents in one go

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, was one of the healthcare workers vaccinating over the weekend.

She said,

“This is the largest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS and I am so proud of how my colleagues and those who work in partner organisations have been able to come together and set up clinics and begin delivering the jabs so quickly. “As the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccination is so much easier to store and transport, it means we are able to go into care homes and provide the vaccine to care home workers and residents in one go. “This saves the need for them to have to come to us, which means they continue to remain safe in their homes.”

Who gets it first

The prioritisation order of vaccinations being delivered have been set nationally by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and not a decision that is made locally.

At the moment the vaccine is being administered first to those most at risk, including:

people aged 80

people who live or work in care homes

health care workers

The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have the vaccine. Please ensure you are registered with a GP in England. It’s important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed