Pairs victory for speedway widows (photos)

This week’s speedway action at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium came in the form of a best pairs competition won, rather fittingly, by Chris Widman of the Warriors and Josh Bailey of Scunthorpe, the duo adopting a team name of ‘Speedway Widows’ after sponsorship by Lisa Sokol and Tina Widman, the ‘other halves’ of Warriors promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman. And to make it Widman clean sweep Chris’ brother Steve was in the pits working as his mechanic for the night.

In a closely fought meeting, the Speedway Widows looked to be one of three teams likely to make the winner take all final.

The opposition came in the shape of Warriors number one Ben Wilson who had Ryan Terry-Daley from Stoke as his wingman in the ‘County Crest Pallets’ line up whilst last year’s winners ‘Team Coopes’ used fans favourite Kelsey Dugard (currently unattached) and Warriors Connor Coles.

Wilson rode unbeaten all night taking big wins from both the gate and behind whilst Warriors captain James Cockle represented ‘Reading Racers’ and was beaten only once in his five outings. Unfortunately his partner Jamie Sealey had a night to forget and that opened the door for the ‘Freelance Installations’ pair of Scott Campos and Adam Portwood to slip into the semi final thanks to gaining a heat advantage over the Racers in their last ride after count back was taken in to consideration.

Semi final one did not go according to expectations for as Wilson manoeuvred his way past Campos to hit the front, Portwood was sweeping around the outside of Terry-Daley to enable the Installations boys to register a 5-4 heat win under the 4, 3, 2, 0 scoring system and dump County Crest Pallets out of the final.

Semi final two saw Connor Coles make an electric start and build up a sizeable lead which left his Team Coopes team mate Dugard trying to find a way through from last position. Try as he might Dugard just couldn’t split the Speedway Widows pair who were team riding sensibly together. The 5-4 advantage put the Widows in the final, a race that did not disappoint.

In the final it was Bailey who made the gate with Campos in close attendance and under pressure from Widman. Realising that his teams’ chance of glory was slipping away Portwood mounted a fantastic charge to pass Widman but as he closed in, over enthusiasm got the better of him and he slide to ground on turn one of the final lap.

Referee Carrington had no choice but to stop the race with Portwood and his machine pinned down by the air fence and that decision followed by the inevitable disqualification handed the Speedway Widows the trophy on the night. Portwood received a tremendous ovation as he trudged back to the pits, but he should take heart from another battling display.

Main meeting sponsor Steve Luxton of Cobra’s Garage Mahal, on his first visit to the Andrew Younie stadium from his Florida base was almost lost for words.

He said,

“Wow, what can I say! Firstly I would like to sincerely thank each and every rider for taking part tonight and a massive well done to Josh and Chris of the Speedway Widows. Terrific team work tonight guys – I’m delighted for you. You are worthy winners. “Next, I’d like to thank Barry (Bishop) and Martin (Widman) for changing their schedule so that they could fit this meeting in whilst I was visiting the UK. You know, when you are so many miles away you can only dream about being a part of this and so to be able to be here and be a part of it is truly special. And lastly can I say to all of you that I’ve never known a club quite like this in speedway – the amount of energy and enthusiasm you put in just would not be believed Stateside. “It has been a fantastic night for me meeting so many of you genuine guys and I really am quite emotional. I think I need a beer. Thanks for a great time and tell your friends to come be a Warrior.”

Qualifying Group Scores

Team Coopes 25

County Crest Pallets 31

Reading Racers 19

Team Warrior 14

Freelance Installations 19

Speedway Widows 27

Semi Final 1: Freelance Installations (Scott Campos 3, Adam Portwood 2) beat County Crest Pallets (Ben Wilson 4, Ryan Terry-Daley 0)

Semi Final 2: Speedway Widows (Chris Widman 3, Josh Bailey 2) beat Team Coopes (Connor Coles 4, Kelsey Dugard 0)

Final: Speedway Widows (Josh Bailey 4, Chris Widman2) beat Freelance Installations (Scott Campos 3, Adam Portwood 0)

The evening also featured three demonstration races by top lady racers Carly Gittus from Perth in Western Australia and America’s Hayley Perrault who is based in California. They have been touring UK speedways and tonight was a new challenge to both girls given that the Smallbrook track is the longest in Britain. They were undaunted and produced three fine races which Carley won 2-1.

