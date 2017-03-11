Palm Oil beach warning issued by Isle of Wight Vets

Dog walkers are encouraged to be vigilant on the south of the Isle of Wight following reports of quantities of palm oil being washed up on beaches.

palm oil green and forster

Green and Forster Veterinary Surgeons have posted a warning for all dog walkers in the south of the Isle of Wight to watch out for palm oil on beaches and coastal areas.

They say,

“Palm oil has been washed up on the coastline around Ventnor. Please be careful when walking your dogs around this area. Palm oil looks like white waxy lumps and some dogs are tempted to eat it.

“Some dogs become seriously ill after ingesting even small amounts and there have been cases of fatalities where larger quantities have been eaten. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea which can lead to severe dehydration.

“In dogs that have consumed larger amounts a range of symptoms have been seen including, kidney damage, liver failure and blockages within the gut. Occasionally this has resulted in fatalities or the dog needing to be put to sleep.”

If you think that your dog may have ingested palm oil, please contact the surgery immediately on 522822. See their Facebook Page for more info.

Palm Oil free for a month
In other palm oil news, Islanders are being encouraged to go Palm Oil free during March.

Organised by Maggie Nelmes of the Isle of Wight Green party, the challenge hopes to raise awareness of the ‘dangers of palm oil’ to health and the environment.

Saturday, 11th March, 2017 11:48am

By

Bonchurch, Community, Island-wide, Niton, South Wight, St Catherine's, Ventnor

.

