Pan Together deliver over 600 hot meals to Isle of Wight children and young people in real need

Pan Together – the charity which exists to support and provide a community hub for the residents of East Newport – has welcomed the Government-commissioned review proposing the extension of free school meals to another 1.5 million children in England as entirely in line with its lived experience since closing the Community Centre to visitors on 17th March.

614 no-cost hot meals to those in real need

In the eight weeks from 5th May to 30th June 2020, volunteers and staff at Downside Community Centre have prepared and delivered 614 no-cost hot meals to local children and young people in real need who weren’t in receipt of free school meals before the lockdown, but whose families’ circumstances have changed dramatically since and have very limited other means of support.

Generous support

This has only been made possible with kind donations and generous grant support from a range of individuals and organisations – including (in the last week) a grant of £500 from the ASDA Foundation to specifically support the provision of 250 tasty and nutritious no-cost lunches to vulnerable children as the school summer holidays begin.

Free school uniforms

In a similar vein, on Wednesday 29th July, Clare Jones – the Community Champion for ASDA’s Newport store – gave the charity a donation of school uniform basics to help local parents who aren’t in a position to buy new school uniform and distribution has already begun.

Thomson: So very grateful to all of our donors

Rachel Thomson, Pan Together’s Community Centre Manager, said,

“34.9% of local children and young people were growing up in poverty in Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton before the outbreak of the Coronavirus emergency. That’s more than twice the proportion of 17% across England and the situation has inevitably worsened since the pandemic began. “We are so very grateful to all of our donors – but especially to the ASDA Foundation and ASDA’s Newport store for all of their help in these most difficult of times. They’re really helping to put smiles on lots of faces in our community.”

Image: Clare Jones from ASDA (left) and Rachel Thomson from Pan Together (right)