Pancake challengers to flip Pancakes for Poverty Awareness in Ryde

In 2017, Independent Green Councillor for Ryde East, Michael Lilley, established an annual Pancake event and challenge to raise awareness of poverty and the work of Isle of Wight Foodbank.

The event celebrates its fourth year on Pancake Day on 25th February 2020 at 12.30pm at Ryde Foodbank, Grace’s Church, Marlborough Road, Ryde.

Mayor hosts the event

This year, Michael is hosting the event as Mayor of Ryde with funds going to Ryde Foodbank to raise awareness of how family poverty leads to poor mental health for children.

The Children’s’ Society state that over the last 25 years research has shown that growing up in poverty has a detrimental effect on the mental health and well-being of children and young people.

There is evidence to suggest that children and young people who live in poverty have a higher chance of experiencing mental health problems and lower subjective well-being both as children, and as adults.

UK Poverty Report 2018

Joseph Rowntree UK Poverty Report 2018 published in December 2018 states child poverty has been rising significantly since 2011/12 in the UK and this is the case on the Isle of Wight.

4.1 million children are living in poverty in the UK, a rise of 500,000 in the last five years; Four million workers are living in poverty –a rise of more than half a million over five years; and in-work poverty has been rising even faster than employment, driven almost entirely by increasing poverty among working parents.

Over £3,500 raised

The last three years’ record holder of the Ryde Pancake Challenge is Cllr Wayne Whittle. In 2019, Cllr Lilley increased his record to 282, however, Cllr Whittle increased his unbeatable record to 393.

Cllrs Whittle and Lilley

Over £3,500 has been raised since 2017 and last year all monies raised went to IW Food Bank and IW Red Box project. This year the theme focuses on the emotional well-being of young people in Ryde living in poverty.

Lilley: If a child is given a good start in life, there’s hope for this child

Cllr Lilley (Mayor of Ryde) says,

“To me everything starts with a child and if a child is given a good start in life then there is hope for this child, the family, the community and society. However, if a child lives in poverty in the UK in 2020, they are 11 times more likely to fall into care and there future is less hopeful. “Every child deserves hope and we have to focus more resources in changing this. “As an older adult in the community, a granddad, I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to campaign for future generations and eradication of poverty. On the Isle of Wight the IW Food Bank are on the coalface of getting food to families and children who are in crisis. “We need to support this but also campaign for a society that does not need this form of charity. It is totally unacceptable that children and families in 2020 Britain have to rely on charity to live.”

Whittle: Have been in training

Cllr Wayne Whittle (Reigning Pancake Champion) states,