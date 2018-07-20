Panerai reflections: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

It’s been a couple of weeks since we dived into the Flickr Pool and it’s great to see tons of photos still being added (currently on over 33,500 individual shots).

We love this shot by Christian Beasley of Beautiful Wight who has been out on the water this week for the Panerai British Classic Week of sailing, so have chosen it as our Picture of the Week.

Click on image to see larger version



Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Christian’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Christian Beasley of Beautiful Wight