Parents and volunteers unite to raise funds and awareness for rare childhood condition

A group of parents and medical volunteers from the Isle of Wight will be spending the next few weeks focused on raising awareness of two conditions that can drastically change the lives of families, but which very little is known about in the UK.

Rare and complex conditions

The campaign is the brainchild of a group who are all pulling together to raise awareness of the condition, as well as raise funds to help those affected by the both rare and complex conditions called Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorder Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS) and Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS).

Children and adolescents with the condition show neuro-psychiatric symptoms following exposure to a trigger such as Strep, Pneumonia, Influenza, Mononucleosis or even environmental factors. Very little is known about the condition making it incredibly hard for a diagnosis or treatment in the UK.

Raising funds and awareness

The team have put together a whole host of fundraising activities – from a family fun day (See Facebook event page) to a parachute jump, an abseil 300 feet from the top of the Spinnaker Tower to one man running the equivalent of three marathons in 24 hours.

There is also a brilliant art auction being organised by Isle of Wight photographer, Radek Gora. He and others have donated items for the auction – find more detail here.

If you have work you can donate, get in touch with Radek through Facebook.

Find out more and show your support

A great Website has been set up and provides a comprehensive background on the condition and what you can do to help.

Click around the Website to find out more about each person taking part and how you can sponsor them.

This is an incredibly worthy cause and deserves as much support as we can all give.