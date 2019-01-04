Parents launch fundraiser after vandals hit at Isle of Wight primary school

Parents of children at this Isle of Wight primary school say the teachers and pupils do not deserve to start the new school year with this terrible action of vandals.

nine acres damaged shed

A fundraiser has been launched by parents of pupils at Nine Acres Primary School in Newport, after vandals caused damage to a shed which held toys and learning equipment on the school site.

The GoFundMe appeal says,

Teachers at Nine Acres Primary School have been left distraught to find that once again property of the children has been the target of vandalism.

The shed which holds toys and learning equipment have been covered in shattered glass by the glass Panels of the shed.

This isn’t the first time that the school have sadly been attacked.

The parents of the school children have started this gofundme to help raise whatever is possible at this time of the year. Any donation would be gratefully received, these children do not deserve to start the new school year with this terrible action of vandals.

Thank you for all your support and please spread the word. From the parents of Nine Acres

Friday, 4th January, 2019 1:40pm

