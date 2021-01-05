Parents of young children need not be alone this lockdown thanks to Tots Together free online group

Created and run by Islander Becky Lutas, this hugely successful free online baby and toddler group, will be there for you this lockdown. Read on for more info and links

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Baby watching a live facebook video on a laptop whilst holding a unicorn teddy

During the very first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, Islander Becky Lutas set up a fast-growing online baby group on the Isle of Wight.

Social Distance Tots was a great success and has since morphed into Tots Together, a totally free, online baby and toddler group, suitable for all under 5s, including newborns, and followed by over 30,000 people.

Pop over to the Tots Together Facebook Page and you’ll find all the videos, which are totally free to watch, and you can also join in live (see the schedule below).

What to expect
Becky say,

“As they are on Facebook, there’s no need for parents to get dressed or even do their hair (who gets dressed during a lockdown? hahaha) as they won’t be seen on screen.

“They can request songs, nursery rhymes, and hopefully we will all learn makaton together too. We do shoutouts and birthday announcements, and there’s grown up mum chat in the comments as well.”

Passionate about keeping parents, babies and toddler entertained
She went on to say,

“With baby groups closed, I know that the long, dark days with a baby or toddler are even longer and darker… and I am passionate about keeping parents, babies and toddler entertained during this difficult time.”

To take part head over to the Tots Together Facebook Page.

Tots Together schedule

Tuesday, 5th January, 2021 8:31am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oax

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*