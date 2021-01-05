Parents of young children need not be alone this lockdown thanks to Tots Together free online group

During the very first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, Islander Becky Lutas set up a fast-growing online baby group on the Isle of Wight.

Social Distance Tots was a great success and has since morphed into Tots Together, a totally free, online baby and toddler group, suitable for all under 5s, including newborns, and followed by over 30,000 people.

Pop over to the Tots Together Facebook Page and you’ll find all the videos, which are totally free to watch, and you can also join in live (see the schedule below).

What to expect

Becky say,

“As they are on Facebook, there’s no need for parents to get dressed or even do their hair (who gets dressed during a lockdown? hahaha) as they won’t be seen on screen. “They can request songs, nursery rhymes, and hopefully we will all learn makaton together too. We do shoutouts and birthday announcements, and there’s grown up mum chat in the comments as well.”

Passionate about keeping parents, babies and toddler entertained

She went on to say,

“With baby groups closed, I know that the long, dark days with a baby or toddler are even longer and darker… and I am passionate about keeping parents, babies and toddler entertained during this difficult time.”

To take part head over to the Tots Together Facebook Page.