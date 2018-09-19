Parish Clerk makes emotional resignation, leaving meeting in tears

After eight years of service to Bembridge Parish Council, its clerk, Emma Goldring, has resigned from the post.

Mrs Goldring read out a heartfelt resignation letter during the parish council meeting last night (Tuesday) and reportedly left the meeting in “floods of tears”.

Emma was “an outstanding clerk”

Many parishioners have posted their dismay at her resignation on the public Facebook Group – Bembridge Community Notice Board – amidst the troubles the council has been experiencing over the past year.

Former Parish Council Chair, Gill Rogers, posted,

“As a community can we ensure that this never happens again. Emma was recognised as an outstanding clerk by her peers and she worked tirelessly for the village. “We must all learn from this but more importantly we must now protect the remaining staff from the toxic behaviour of a few. Good luck in your new job Emma. You will be missed and thank you for your eight years as clerk.”

‘Vexatious’ behaviour

At the weekend two parishioners posted to the Open Bembridge Facebook Group to say they’d received letters from the parish council warning them to desist in breaches of the ‘vexatious policy’, adding that “detrimental, deleterious and offensive comments” had been made about the office staff.

The letter sent on behalf of the Staffing and Finance Committee read,

“As an employer, Bembridge Parish Council has a legal duty of care, obligations, and responsibilities towards and for our staff. We have had referred to the Staffing and Finance Committee a complaint concerning breaches by you of Bembridge Parish Council’s Vexatious Policy. The Staffing and Finance Committee are tasked with dealing with these breaches of the Vexatious Policy by yourself. “These breaches have been by emails, in personal visits to the Parish Office, at Full Council and other public meetings, and in posts on social media. These detrimental, deleterious and offensive comments about the office staff have been made by yourself, and the Bembridge Parish Council cannot countenance this behaviour. “As the first part of implementation of the Bembridge Parish Council’s Vexatious Policy we are writing to you to ask that you desist from this behaviour. We enclose a copy of the Vexatious Policy for your information and reference.”

