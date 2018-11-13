Parish Council join business association to oppose parking charges plan

The Newport and Carisbrooke Parish Council have joined forces with the Business Association to oppose plans to introduce parking charges in the Nodehill and Crocker Street area of the county town.

Parking meter

Newport & Carisbrooke Parish Council last night (Monday) voted to join the Newport Business Association in opposing proposed changes to parking charges in the county town.

Chair of Newport & Carisbrooke Parish Council, Cllr Geoff Brodie, said,

“Newport & Carisbrooke Parish Council supports Newport Business Association in opposing the IW Council’s proposed extension of parking charges to all on-street parking areas in Newport and the introduction of any overnight parking charges”

The fight is on
John McLaughlin, chair of the Newport Business Association, has said the changes would destroy the ‘lively atmosphere’ in Nodehill.

He added that the plans showed the Isle of Wight council was not on the side of small businesses.

‘Typo’ took a week to correct
At last week’s cabinet meeting, Cllr Ian Ward revealed the reference in the draft budget papers to charging for overnight on-street parking was a typo and it should have stated the charge was for ‘off-street chargeable areas’.

Image: video4net/ under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 13th November, 2018 3:42pm

