Parish council slams flytipper who dumped roofing rubbish in beauty spots

Sacks of rubbish have been dumped at three Freshwater beauty spots.

The bags, which appear to be filled with roof slates, have been fly-tipped at Spinfish Lane, Summers Lane and at Golden Hill Country Park.

Freshwater Parish Council said it was made aware of the mess at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Posting on Facebook, it said:

“We would just like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the person that fly-tipped this roofing rubbish along Spinfish yesterday. “We are also assuming the same roof materials dumped towards Alum Bay was you too.”

The council appealed for anyone with any information about the rubbish to call the parish office.

Resident Fiona Mallon said:

“People who post that they need rubbish taking to the tip should think about the consequences of getting the cheapest deal too.”

Heather White added:

“We all pay to clear fly-tipping up. It is not a victimless crime. It also potentially destroys wildlife, pollutes our environment and looks unsightly. “Why let them get away with it. Turn them in. They deserve it.”

The parish office can be contacted on 01983 752000.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed