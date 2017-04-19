Parkhurst set for major road improvement

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A major section of one of the Island’s busiest roads is due to be upgraded in May.

Island Roads is set to resurface the main Cowes to Newport road between and Chawton Lane at Northwood and Clissold Road, Parkhurst.

Overnight work

In order to minimise disruption, the work is being undertaken overnight and with later start time and earlier finishing time. The work over 18 weekday nights will be undertaken between the hours of 10pm and 5am. It is scheduled to start on Tuesday May 2 and will begin from the Northern (Chawton Lane) end and progress south towards Parkhurst.

Residents will shortly receive a letter explaining details of the scheme and how they will be affected. During work periods a diversion will be in place between Pallance Road, Rolls Hill, Little Whitehouse Road, Whitehouse Road and Forest Road. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed through the site during the closure.

A major undertaking

Derek Benfield project manager said:

“It is clearly a major undertaking to improve this significant section of one of the busiest roads on the Island. By working overnight and with the later start time and earlier finishing time, we are taking positive steps to reduce the inconvenience to road users. “However, despite the measures we will take, it is simply not possible to undertake improvement work on such a busy section without some disruption. We would therefore urge motorists wishing to travel between Cowes and Newport to allow more time for their journeys during work. “Island Roads would also like to thank residents in advance for their understanding and co-operation and hope that any short-term inconvenience will be offset by the long-term benefits of bringing this well-used section up to standard.”

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0