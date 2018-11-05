Parking petition reaches over 1,600 signatures

Cllr Lucioni shares this latest news. Ed

Following recent reports from the Isle of Wight Council that they intend to introduce parking charges to the length of Union Street; a petition was started to gather signatures for those that oppose the plans.

As of today, 5th November 2018, an online petition has attracted more than 1,600 supporters and signatures and the organisers are hoping the amount could reach 2,500 signatures by next week. A petition that has more than 2,500 will be debated by the IW Council and this is the objective.

Speaking today, Independent Cllr Karen Lucioni who organised the petition said,

“The impact of introducing parking charges to Union Street will be detrimental to our town and to the shops that strive to remain open there. The petition already shows there is great support amongst residents and businesses alike for not bringing in parking charges.”

The proposals from the IOW Council are part of their draft budget proposals that were published last week and will go forward to the final budget setting Council meeting in February 2019 if approved.

In the Government’s autumn budget statement last week, the Chancellor announced reductions to small business rates for shop owners to sustain and boost the local shopping streets and high streets in out towns. Parking charges along with out of town stores and internet shopping are seeing a decline in local high streets across the country.

Councillor Lucioni added

“It seems a complete contradiction to have government help local high streets with reduced business rates whilst the Isle of Wight Council discourages people from shopping in the high streets by introducing parking charges. “We’re encouraging as many people as we can to sign the petition and we intend to bring this to Ryde Town Council for their support in this matter at the earliest opportunity.”

Ryde Town Council meet on the first Monday of the month except August and December. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

