Part of one-way restriction on St George’s Way to be removed early

The current one-way restriction on Shide Road, Newport, is to be removed ahead of schedule. This can now be done on Thursday 13th April rather than the scheduled date of Monday 17th.

This removal will allow traffic from Watergate Road/Whitepit Lane/ St Johns Road and beyond to exit straight onto St George’s Way reducing the volume of traffic using the one-way system through Medina Road.

Not fully open

However due to operational reasons, principally the need for additional remedial work following Southern Water’s recent water main work on the site, it will not be possible to remove the entire one way system before Saturday 23rd April.

Before the need for his further remedial work, we had hoped to remove this one-way system on Monday 17th April.

Traffic will be significantly reduced

While the restriction will remain in place for five days longer than envisaged due to the delays created by Southern Water, the volume of traffic using Medina Avenue and other parts of the gyratory will be significantly reduced – including over the Easter Period – because of the early removal of the Shide Road restriction.

Overnight resurfacing work remains on course to begin on 18th April.

Further updates on this major scheme will be provided as necessary.