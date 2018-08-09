Island Roads have closed West Street, Ryde from its junction with Queens Road to its junction with Argyll Street for a distance of 84 metres.

Southern Water to carry out “remedial reinstatement on defect”.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Green Street, Monkton Street, Park Road, George Street, St Thomas Square, Garfield Road, Victoria Street and John Street.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Location map

View the location of this story.