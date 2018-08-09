Island Roads have closed West Street, Ryde from its junction with Queens Road to its junction with Argyll Street for a distance of 84 metres.
Southern Water to carry out “remedial reinstatement on defect”.
Diversion
The diversion will affect Green Street, Monkton Street, Park Road, George Street, St Thomas Square, Garfield Road, Victoria Street and John Street.
Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.
Thursday, 9th August, 2018 9:01am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ll8
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓