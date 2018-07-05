Party on the Green returns to Ryde for a fifth year

Mike Jukes, President of Ryde Rotary shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Party on the Green is now in its fifth year. It was taken on by Ryde Rotary after the Isle of Wight Council were unable to continue sponsoring Ryde Regatta.

Party on the Green 2018 takes place at Eastern Gardens, Ryde on 3rd, 4th and 5th August kicking off each at 12.30pm and finishing at 9pm on the Friday and Saturday and 5pm on the Sunday.

What to expect

This year’s event will include the usual beer tent serving a selection of local real ales, the tea tent serving a fine selection of homemade cakes and the very popular barbeque.

Entertainment will be provided by Stevo the Magician, Haven Falconry, The Oyster Girls Dancers and many others and there will be children’s games, face painting, tombola, dog show and a Donkey Sanctuary display on all three days.

Party on

During the evenings on Friday and Saturday the crowds will be entertained by some well-known local bands and DJ Mick Weston who has provided his services free of charge at every Party on the Green.

Party on the Green is a free to enter community event at which locals and holidaymakers are all welcome.

Show your support

The event is run by Ryde Rotarians, family and friends who all volunteer their time and without whose support the event would not take place.

During the three days there will be a number of collecting buckets on display, and taken around during the entertainment, and all the proceeds go to local charities and good causes.

£4,000+ raised in 2017

This year’s event is once again supported by Ryde Town Council and their support is invaluable as all the net profits are distributed to local charities and good causes.

Last year Party on the Green raised in excess of £4,000.

See you there!

Image: criminalintent under CC BY 2.0

