Party through the night with ‘The Electric Disco’ at Isle of Wight and UK Pride

The Isle of Wight plays host to UKPRIDE on 21st July in 2018 and this year, as well as the parade and the day time entertainment, Isle of Wight Pride organisers have linked up with promoters of ‘The Electric Disco’ and the Balcony Bar Night Club and terrace bar.

The Balcony Night Club sits just two minutes walk from the Pride main stage and there’ll loads of amazing craziness happening across the whole site. If you want to escape for a moment to relax and chill then the Balcony Bars ‘Rainbow Outdoor Terrace bar’ is the perfect place with its great views across the Solent and the whole Pride event.

Rainbow Bar

The ‘Rainbow Bar’ experience allows you to enjoy Chilled-out Sounds, Cocktail and Champagne Bar, Posh WCs throughout the daytime with the VIP Package, which also includes Free WiFi and Phone charging stations, entry is just £5, with the money raised going directly to help with the running of the IW Pride event.

The Rainbow Balcony Bar will be open from Midday until 8pm.

The Electric Disco

Into the evening the Balcony night club is then taken over by ‘The Electric Disco’ the Isle of Wight’s biggest party night promoter with ‘The Official After Show Pride Party after the main stage closes, continue your night until 2.30am with sounds from DJs Jakey Chan and Danny Neale, playing a variety of 80s/90s and Club Classics.

As with all Electric Disco parties you can expect a full on party atmosphere with bespoke decor, stage set-ups and light shows and special treats that will make The Electric Disco a night to remember!

For those of you requiring some extra style to your night, why not Reserve VIP Booths with bar service available – (see Website for details).

Book now

Book now via the Visual Impact Website for the daytime offer or tickets for nighttime partying.

You will be invited to join the team in raising awareness of LGBT issues across the world, celebrating how far we have come as a Nation, but recognising places in the world which aren’t as fortunate.

They will also be raising awareness of Bi-Phobia, Bi-Erasure and Transphobia during the event, whilst celebrating 40 years of the Rainbow flag, ensuring that all members of the LGBT community under the Rainbow banner feel welcome and included.

Our thanks to Visual Impact for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.