Pat Death Summer Series kicks off on the Isle of Wight

Wayne shares this latest report from the Isle of Wight Motorcycle Club. Ed

The first round of the 2017 Pat Death Summer Series was held on Sunday 14th May at Shorwell Chalk Pit, courtesy of Mr Ralph Cook. We would like to thank Ralph for his continued support and for welcoming us back to Shorwell. Thanks are also in order to the course setter, Stewart Freeman, who managed to set eight excellent sections. Very many thanks to the Observers who gave up their time to help keep things moving and to Viki Taylor for her work with the camera.

Mini Championship

The Summer Series is basically a mini Championship consisting of four Trials held in May, June, July and August. To qualify for an award, riders must complete a minimum, three out of the four available rounds. For those who take part in all four rounds, their best three finishes will count towards the Championship.

There were four new members joining us this week, the Club would like to extend a very warm welcome to Tom Hawkins, Sam Hardy, Dean Old and Dan Flux. We hope they enjoyed the trial and we look forward to seeing them back again, in the near future.

Youth class

Just two Youth riders this afternoon, Jos Wright in the Youth Twin Shock and Alfie Haydon (Youth Beginner pictured below).

Both riders put in really good performances despite being unopposed. Jos managed to finish ahead of most of the Adult Twin Shock riders – including his Dad!

Alfie completed the trial for a loss of just a single mark – very well done to both riders.

Expert riders

The Expert class proved to be a close contest between brothers Will (pictured at top) and Jim West. It was Will that took the win finishing on one with Jim just four more adrift with a total of five.

Mick Brown and James Stay battled it out for the minor placings – Mick just about managed to finish in third spot on twelve with James just one more behind to take fourth.

James must be pleased with his performance, this being his first attempt on the Expert route – good effort.

Shaun Harris (pictured below) headed up the Intermediate class from Malcolm Hawkins in second and Geoff Taylor in third. Shaun’s first trial on his brand new Sherco undoubtedly helped him to take the win by a single mark from Malcolm – in what proved to be the closest contest of the day.

Geoff did very well to finish just five more behind for a solid third place finish. Scott Milton found things quite lonely in the Clubman class, despite riding unopposed he recorded a very competitive score to secure another ten Championship points. John Townsend (British) and Andy Ryall (Over 50) both earned maximum points this afternoon with some great riding, both should be very pleased with their performances.

Novice riders

The Novice class was won by the improving Keith Jacobs who fought off a determined effort from another improving rider, Martin Moore – just three marks separating the two. Phil Chase finished comfortably ahead of brother Steve to seal his third place.

Nick Symes (Twin Shock class) joined young Alfie Haydon and Will West to finish with the lowest totals of the day losing just a single mark – it was the tricky right turn, dropping back down the banking on section two that caught him out, but an excellent ride none the less. Calvin Wright managed to grab second spot from returning Twin Shock specialist Stewart West (pictured above). It was brilliant to see Stewart back riding again, hopefully we will see him out a bit more often from now on.

Adult Beginners

Another two returning riders, Father and Daughter duo, Mike and Ellie Attrill (pictured below) were back in action in the Adult Beginners – Ellie had the upper hand to finish ahead of Mike who was forced to settle for third.

New member, Dan Flux put in an excellent performance to finish in second spot – very well done to all three riders.

Mike had of course taken part in the recent Wight Two Day 50th Anniversary Trial, in memory of his Dad Aubrey. We can now announce the winner of the new Two Day Award ‘The Malcolm Wells Award for Endeavour’ for 2017 is Nigel Crouch. Sharon Youngman was a very close second and the Club have offered Sharon a free entry for next year’s Two Day Trial – the full details are available from the Club website.

Next meet

The 2nd round of the Summer Series will take place on Sunday June 18th, starting at 12 noon.

The venue is still to be confirmed but will be available from the Club Website nearer the time.

Image: © Viki Taylor