Patients invited to virtual meeting about closure of Yarmouth GP Surgery

Wight Primary Partnerships Ltd is to hold two ‘virtual’ meetings this month for patients about the permanent closure of Yarmouth Surgery.

The online meetings will be for patients registered at Yarmouth and the practice’s main site, the Brookside Health Centre in Freshwater. They will be held from:

1pm-2pm on Monday 14th December

3pm-7.30pm on Wednesday 16th December

For joining instructions, patients are asked visit the practice Website.

Plans to sell the site

Yarmouth Surgery, in Station Road, has been closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and the building’s private owners hope to sell the site and have successfully applied for planning permission to have it converted back to residential use.

The virtual meetings will be hosted by Clive Oliver, the Managing Director of Wight Primary Partnerships Ltd, which runs the Brookside Health Centre, Freshwater, and its branch at Yarmouth. They will also be attended by a GP, and Tracy Savage, the Locality Director for NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group.

Oliver: A chance for patients to find out what is happening

Mr Oliver said,

“This is a further chance for our patients to find out what is happening at Yarmouth Surgery and to ask questions. “We would have liked to have organised public face-to-face meetings, but this obviously isn’t possible because of the Covid-19 restrictions. However we know from elsewhere that these virtual meetings are well-received by patients, can be helpful and hopefully re-assuring too. “We do appreciate that the closure of Yarmouth will inconvenience those patients who used to regularly attend the site. “Yarmouth has been closed during the pandemic for the safety of both our patients and staff – but I think all the Yarmouth patients who have used Brookside would agree that it is a much better site, fit for purpose, and with so many extra facilities that we just have never had room for at Yarmouth.”

More resilient support at Freshwater

Wight Primary Partnerships Ltd has also recently updated Brookside which now includes additional GP and healthcare assistant consultation rooms – and has increased capacity to see people.

The Yarmouth site has previously been closed at other times for staff to provide safer and more resilient support at Freshwater.

The practice will continue to have three permanent GPs, three advanced nurse practitioners, a nurse consultant, pharmacist, four healthcare assistants, eight practice nurses, and a musculoskeletal practitioner, with a paramedic joining the team before Christmas – and there are plans to further increase the team with additional roles through the practice’s Primary Care Network.

News shared by Isle of Wight CCG, in their own words. Ed

Image: Chris Montgomery under CC BY 2.0