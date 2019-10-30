Paul Armfield leads Q&A with Isle of Wight graphic novelist, Serena Katt

This Friday (1st November) there’s a chance to meet Serena Katt, a graphic novelist originally from the Isle of Wight, as she takes part in a book signing and Q&A.

Head to the wonderful Babushka Books (details below) and you’ll be in for a treat, as Paul Armfield (who ran/worked at Waterstones/Ottakers for 25 years) leads the Q&A with Serena about her wonderfully brave debut graphic novel, Sunday’s Child.

Powerful, eloquent and moving novel

The book explores the story of her Polish grandfather’s involvement in the Hitler Youth and is packed with page after page of illustrations and questions to Opa (her grandfather).

Serena’s powerful, eloquent and moving novel has received critical acclaim and was named The Guardian’s Graphic Novel of the Month earlier this year.

Don’t miss the event

The book signing and Q&A begins at 7pm on Friday 1st November.

Entry is £5 with a free drink on arrival.

Babushka Books can be found at 67 Regent Street, Shanklin.