Paul Berry sets off on his round the Island ‘Rowing for Reason’ challenge

Just after 6am this morning (Saturday), Paul Berry from Ventnor set off on his ‘Rowing for Reason’ round the Island rowing challenge.

The waters were pretty choppy for the start of the challenge, but Paul was undeterred. He aims to row around the Island and arrive back in Ventnor at 10pm tonight.

Months of training

After 13 years of service in the Navy, Paul recently returned home to Ventnor, where he’s now working with his Mum, Sophie Pacey, on the beach, as well as with the Coastguard.

30 year old Paul has been training for months in preparation for the challenge, whilst restoring the boat originally built by his grandfather, longshoreman Jim Blake and named after his late grandmother, Rosemary.

A tribute to loved ones

Today’s challenge is in tribute to Paul’s late grandmother who lost her decade-long battle with cancer last year and his step-father, Del Blake Bevan, who tragically took his own life one week before his 30th birthday ten years ago.

Around a dozen or so family and friends gathered on the beach this morning around 5.30am to see Paul off, his younger brother, James, manning the support boat.

The charities to benefit

For those who are able to donate, Paul has chosen two charities to support as part of his challenge.

The first is Papyrus, who work to prevent suicide in the under 35s.

Paul is also supporting the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, who support young people in building confidence after recovering from cancer treatment through sailing.

All money raised will be split 50/50 with the two charities.

Show your support

You can made a donation online via Virgin Money, alternatively you can text donations as below:

Text donate to 70070

Type: ROWR79 £(amount) for Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Type: ROWR80 £(amount) for Papyrus UK

Regular updates

Paul’s sister Jody will be updating the ‘Rowing for Reason’ Facebook Page through the day, with photos and videos of Paul’s progress.

