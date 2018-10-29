PCC funding to help professionals better support vulnerable young people

The office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane share this latest news. Ed

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, is to fund local charity CIS’ters to raise awareness of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the impact they can have on vulnerability, including risk taking and criminal behaviour.

ACEs are stressful events occurring in childhood, such as experiencing abuse, neglect, mental illness, and substance misuse that may have a lifelong impact on health and behaviour.

Research suggests that the greater the number of ACEs that an individual has, the more vulnerable they may be to becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime, or developing health problems or other social adversities.

Screenings across the region

The Commissioner’s £7,000 grant will enable CIS’ters, a survivor led organisation supporting victims of familial child sexual abuse, to work with Community Safety Partnerships across Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton to raise awareness of ACEs amongst professionals through screenings of the ACE documentary ‘Resilience’.

Watch the trailer



Improving understanding

Michael Lane said:

“This partnership will ensure that hundreds of professionals are better able to support young people who are potentially vulnerable and at risk. “Improved understanding of what ACEs are and why they are important will mean that those working with young people will be better equipped to identify those with high ACEs, and support them in building protective barriers to reduce the risk of becoming a future victim or perpetrator of crime.”

Helping others safeguard children

Gillian, Founder of CIS’ters said,