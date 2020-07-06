Peaceful protest against alleged Government plans to roll back rights of trans and non-binary people

It was reported in the Sunday Times on 14th June 2020, that the UK Government intends to scrap the Gender Recognition Act reform and roll back the hard-won rights of trans and non-binary people.

In response to this a protest has been arranged in support of trans and non-binary rights on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11am-1pm (details below).

What is changing?

The Government is allegedly planning to introduce a law that will restrict the rights of trans women to use women’s facilities, such as public toilets, changing rooms and refuges. This will also impact on the rights of trans men, which appear to have been forgotten.

The protest is against this unworkable, unfair and dangerous plan; which will have a huge impact on the safely, dignity and wellbeing of trans and non-binary people.

Trans and non-binary people have the right to live their lives without being in fear and being subjected to abuse and discrimination.

Where and when

The event is being co-hosted by Sydney Cardew, LGBT+ Officer at the Isle of Wight Labour Party and Yve White BEM, Equalities Officer, IW Local Government Branch of UNISON.

We welcome everyone to take part in this protest which will take place on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 11am – 1pm in Eastern Gardens, Ryde – next to “Pride Beach”.

This is a peaceful protest aimed at raising awareness and seeking support from the wider community.

If you are coming along on the day, please ensure you bring some water with you, wear a face covering and ensure social distancing is respected.

Find out more

Further information can be found on the Facebook event page. An open letter has been sent to various organisations and agencies, to allow people to add their name to show support.

You can view the letter here everyone is welcome to pledge their support.

News shared by Yve, on behalf of herself and Sydney. In her own words. Ed

Image: Quote Catalogue under CC BY 2.0