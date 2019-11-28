Pellet gun used in Sandown robbery: Second time store hit in ten days

Police are investigating a robbery which took place at Central Stores in Avenue Road, Sandown, last night (Wednesday 27 November).

It’s the second robbery this month, after cash and tobacco were stolen on 19th November.

Holding a “pellet gun”

In last night’s incident it was reported that a man entered the store at around 8.30pm and told staff to empty the till.

The man, who had his face covered, was holding an item described as a pellet gun. He then left the store with a quantity of cash.

Police helicopter

The police helicopter was heard circling the Sandown area following the robbery and police say that enquiries are ongoing.

Get in touch

If you have any information about this incident, please call us on 101, quoting 44190427405.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview