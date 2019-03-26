People’s Lottery helps fund volunteer training for vital Cancer Trust work

Ashton shares this latest news on behalf of Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. Ed

Over 150 volunteers will help transform the lives of young people in recovery from cancer this summer, thanks to a recent award of £575,000 from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This new funding enabled volunteers from across the country to come together and learn what it takes to support young people after cancer as the Trust hosted its annual Training Days in Birmingham and Glasgow this month.

Vital support

Volunteers are vital in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust achieving its goal of supporting every young person who has experienced cancer.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust supports young people aged 8-24 to rebuild their confidence after cancer. When treatment ends the Trust’s, work begins as for many young people simply picking up where they left off before their diagnosis just isn’t possible.

As well as looking ahead to the new season, which gets underway with an Over 18s trip to Essex Outdoors Bradwell in April, the incredible contribution of volunteers last year was also celebrated.

Luke Gilbert Volunteer of the Year Award

Rosa Coker-Burnett was presented with the annual Luke Gilbert Volunteer of the Year Award, while 16 others were recognised as nominated finalists.

To give young people optimal support, the Training Days ensure every volunteer, new or returning, is prepared with the skills required. Many of the volunteers are young people who were themselves supported by the Trust in recovery from cancer.

One volunteer said:

“The Trust is very good at respecting its volunteers and making sure we are all trained to a high standard, making us feel well prepared for the season. Although it is set up to support young people, there is a similar amount of support for the volunteers.”

Fletcher: Making immeasurable difference to young people

Frank Fletcher, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust CEO, added:

“Our volunteers make an immeasurable difference to young people and the training days allow us to continue improving the quality of support we offer, to help more young people positively embrace their future after treatment.”

A record 649 young people were supported by the Trust in recovery from cancer last year. Thanks to players of Peoples Postcode Lottery even more will be able to transform their lives through Trust trips this summer.

Interested in getting involved? Visit the Website for more information.