Personal best smashed during ninth marathon for Isle of Wight athlete

Wight Tri member, Tom George, travelled to Abingdon in Oxfordshire for his ninth marathon to join 800 others at a course known for being flat and ideal for fast times.

Tom was looking to improve on his 3:13 set in Bournemouth three years ago.

The race began well with Tom reaching the halfway point at 1:30 feeling well and hoping not to slow down too much in the second half.

Smashed personal record

A recurrent hamstring problem caused some problems in the final 10K, but Tom was still able to cross the finish line in 3:09:06, beating his previous personal best.

Tom said the organisation, course and marshalling were all great and he’d highly recommend Abingdon to others (with nearly 20% of the field achieving a sub three hour time).

Wight Tri Winter Duathlon Series

He’s now hoping to get back on his bike and focus on some of the Wight Tri winter duathlons.

The Wight Tri Winter Duathlon Series begins with the Colwell Duathlon on Sunday 10th November at 11:30am.

Further details available on the Wight Tri Website.

News shared by Liz on behalf of Wight Tri. Ed