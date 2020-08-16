Petition calls for independent Inquiry into Floating Bridge 6

An Isle of Wight has started an online petition calling for an independent Inquiry into the Cowes Floating Bridge fiasco.

The floating bridge (sometimes referred to as the chain ferry) has been out of action since 14th July and looks set to be out of service for weeks to come.

Mark Cama, who started the petition, says:

The chain ferry has become a significant burden for both local businesses and Island Council tax payers. The decisions and purchase strategies need to be disclosed to the general public highlighting the poor project leadership and strategic planning of a service that has failed to provide. The communication between public transport, Island roads and communities has demonstrated its importance to which has failed to improve or even exist. An independent investigation into these strategies and decisions must be launched giving the Isle of Wight communities answers to a failed ferry service and poor communication surrounding roadworks within a three-mile radius of the chain ferry. The Council CEO must then take action to ensure such poor management of these strategies are not repeated costing tax payers money.

The petition can be found over on the Change.org Website.

Image: The Man in Blue under CC BY 2.0