Petition launched to stop Isle of Wight ferry travel being used for Covid-19 tests

A petition has been launched calling on the Department for Health and Social Care to stop sending people from the mainland to the Isle of Wight for Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing.

As previously reported by News OnTheWight, the Department for Health and Social Care would not reveal how many people had travelled from the mainland to the Island for Covid-19 testing.

Despite there being a local testing centre, some Island residents are also reported to have been directed to the mainland for Covid-19 tests, although Red Funnel say they requested to remain in their vehicles.

Stop ferry travel for testing

The petition launched by Mark Jefferies has already attracted over 600 signatures. It reads:

This petition is to stop people from being able to use the Isle of Wight ferries in order to have Covid-19 tests. People have already been sent to the Island and were not allowed to stay in their vehicles due to the ferry companies needing 48 hrs notice in order for this to be implemented. This has the potential for the virus to be spread to other passengers and should be stopped. People should have a right to stay in their own vehicle if they are at risk of spreading the virus. Or are in a high-risk group if they contracted the virus. It is not always possible for people to give 48 hrs notice. The government’s advice is “Before boarding a ship all passengers and crew should be asked if they have symptoms of coronavirus and should be refused travel”. This is not happening and needs to be implemented.

The petition

If you wish to read the petition in full or add your signature, you can do so over on the Change.org Website.

Image: engin akyurt under CC BY 2.0