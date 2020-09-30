Petition launched to stop Isle of Wight ferry travel being used for Covid-19 tests

The new petition calls on the Government to stop sending people needing Coronavirus testing across the Solent – in either direction

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

woman holding up hand to say stop

A petition has been launched calling on the Department for Health and Social Care to stop sending people from the mainland to the Isle of Wight for Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing.

As previously reported by News OnTheWight, the Department for Health and Social Care would not reveal how many people had travelled from the mainland to the Island for Covid-19 testing.

Despite there being a local testing centre, some Island residents are also reported to have been directed to the mainland for Covid-19 tests, although Red Funnel say they requested to remain in their vehicles.

Stop ferry travel for testing
The petition launched by Mark Jefferies has already attracted over 600 signatures. It reads:

This petition is to stop people from being able to use the Isle of Wight ferries in order to have Covid-19 tests.

People have already been sent to the Island and were not allowed to stay in their vehicles due to the ferry companies needing 48 hrs notice in order for this to be implemented.

This has the potential for the virus to be spread to other passengers and should be stopped.

People should have a right to stay in their own vehicle if they are at risk of spreading the virus. Or are in a high-risk group if they contracted the virus. It is not always possible for people to give 48 hrs notice.

The government’s advice is “Before boarding a ship all passengers and crew should be asked if they have symptoms of coronavirus and should be refused travel”. This is not happening and needs to be implemented.

The petition
If you wish to read the petition in full or add your signature, you can do so over on the Change.org Website.

Image: engin akyurt under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 30th September, 2020 1:32pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nXk

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Petition launched to stop Isle of Wight ferry travel being used for Covid-19 tests"

newest oldest most voted
andy

Spot on Mark!

The question is, why does it take you to inform the ferry companies and authorities they are breaking the law, where is our IW Council? Oh, I forgot, they are useless, and don’t give a jot about the safety and well being of islanders.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
30, September 2020 2:18 pm
longford

This issue that’s been going on for days could have been easily sorted.

Personally I would have asked Bob Seely to write a letter.

Vote Up20Vote Down
30, September 2020 2:24 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...