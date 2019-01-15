Successful free ‘Mind the Gap’ course running again

Maggie shares information about this upcoming free course. Ed

Break the Cycle CIC is proud to announce that the next free 12 module course, especially for women only, begins on Tuesday 5th February 2019 from 10am until 12pm and is being held at the Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport and runs weekly until April.

Maggie Currie, of Break the Cycle, said,

“Our ‘Mind the Gap’ course is designed as a follow on from the Freedom Programme provided nationally by Refuge. It is completely unique, created by the team at Break the Cycle. Each module focuses on you and will move you forward in your life as a more confident and able person. 1 in 4 women suffer domestic abuse of some kind.”

Don’t suffer in silence

She added,

“Are you struggling to believe that you are really worth being who you are? Have you spent so many years being told that you are worthless and that nobody else would want you, that you won’t be able to survive on your own and now you believe it? “If you recognise anything in those questions about yourself get in touch. Please don’t suffer in silence. Join the course and rediscover your abilities, your self-worth and begin to move yourself forward in your life.”

Testimonials

A few testimonials from previous graduates of the course, anonymised:

“I’ve learned to be less afraid of life. I am in a less dark place, feel more confident in myself. Come away feeling more uplifted.”

“I am able to think more clearly and assess the situation more calmly and effectively.”

“I am more happy and confident about life and relationships.”

“I have learned to be myself and know my self-worth. What I want to achieve.”

Tampon Tax Community Grant Programme

Taking that first step can be difficult, but please have the courage to get in touch so you can get the help you need from this course funded by the Tampon Tax Community Grant Programme administered by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Fund.

Complete confidentiality assured

If you would like to take part in this FREE 12 week structured, interactive and phenomenally successful course, please get in touch.

Complete confidentiality is assured. Email today to hello@breakthecycle.org.uk or call Maggie on 754666 for a confidential chat.

More information about the Mind the Gap course is available on Break the Cycle’s Website.

Image: mac.rj under CC BY 2.0