Phoenix Choir supports new sound system for Isle of Wight church

The Phoenix Choir will be performing at St Saviours’ Church, Shanklin on Saturday 21st September in aid of the church’s new sound system.

The choir are continuing to raise funds for local charities and good causes which to date totals in excess of £53,000.

In its tenth anniversary year, the choir will again be singing their wide range of musical genres which includes songs from musicals, films and a variety of well- known tunes.

What to expect

The September programme will include Phantom Of The Opera, Singin’ In The Rain, My Heart Will Go On, You Raise Me Up and The Impossible Dream. Soloists will perform The Rose, I Can’t Stop Loving You and American Trilogy.

Refreshments will be available during the interval and there will be a raffle. Admission is free with a retiring collection and the concert start at 7.45pm.

Robin shared above details of event on behalf of Phoenix Choir. Ed