Photos: Weather watching on the Isle of Wight: ‘Hail the size of marbles’

We’ve had some pretty unusual weather in recent weeks. Remember the couple of weeks of glorious sunshine and warm weather in February? Then this week we’ve had heavy hail storms (see our post with photos by Alice Williams) and even snow in some parts of the Isle of Wight.

Avid weather-watcher and Isle of Wight photographer, Jamie Russell, was out with his camera yesterday and was able to capture these great shots below, which he shares with us below.

Spotted whilst driving

He was driving between Wroxall and Ventnor when he noticed the weather coming in. Note the cloud funnel behind Stenbury Downs. Jamie says it was actually behind the Downs at one point, and that,

“It was extending well below the Downs, but had retracted somewhat by the time I found somewhere to park.”



Jamie goes on to say,

“Some of the hail was marble sized and exploded like little snowballs when it hit the car window.”

Funnel behind Stenbury Down by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Snow in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Snow in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Stormy clouds by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Snow in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Snow in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Snow in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Hail storm in April by Jamie Russell/Island Visions Photography

Images: © Island Visions Photography