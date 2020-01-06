Piano owned by Moody Blues musician given to Isle of Wight’s Mountbatten

A grand piano that once belonged to The Moody Blues founding member Ray Thomas is now bringing enjoyment to Islanders at Mountbatten.

The musician most commonly played the flute and is widely remembered for his solo performance on one of the band’s greatest hits, Nights in White Satin.

Piano now at Mountbatten

However, a Yamaha piano given to Ray during his career was gifted to Nordoff Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, which works with people supported by Mountbatten.

Fraser Simpson, music therapist at Mountbatten, said,

“It is amazing to have this gift as a way of bringing more music into the hospice. “The day centre patients love coming in to hear the piano – it’s lovely to have such an amazing instrument to play and make music with them.”

Ray was always helping people

Ray, who played at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970, died two years ago but he always wanted his instruments to be used to help others.

His wife, Lee, pictured with Fraser Simpson (left) and Nigel Hartley, said,

“We started donating to Nordoff Robbins because of its work in helping people through music. “Ray’s life was music and he would be so happy his piano is at the hospice. “Ray was always helping people, so it’s fantastic.”

Music therapy

Mountbatten provides music therapy sessions every week, including to people with dementia and their families and careers.

For more information visit the Mountbatten Website.