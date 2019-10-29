Picture of the Week returns with these beauties

There are some cracking Isle of Wight shots in the Flickr Pool, including these beauties by Benjamin Tonner

Hummingbird Hawk Moth (Macroglossum stellatarum) on Ventnor’s famous Red Valerian.

It’s been an absolute age since we last featured a Picture of the Week (news often responsible for getting in the way), but taking a dive into the Flickr Pool (which now has over 34,000 images shared in it) this morning and we found these beauties.

Taken and shared by Fratton Parker (aka Benjamin Tonner) they feature a Hummingbird Hawk Moth (Macroglossum stellatarum) on Ventnor’s famous Red Valerian.

Click on the images to see larger versions

Be sure to check out Benjamin’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

