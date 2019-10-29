Picture of the Week returns with these beauties

It’s been an absolute age since we last featured a Picture of the Week (news often responsible for getting in the way), but taking a dive into the Flickr Pool (which now has over 34,000 images shared in it) this morning and we found these beauties.

Taken and shared by Fratton Parker (aka Benjamin Tonner) they feature a Hummingbird Hawk Moth (Macroglossum stellatarum) on Ventnor’s famous Red Valerian.

